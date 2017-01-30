Malcolm Butler & Stephen Gostkowski meet the press at Super Bowl Opening Night

A duo that played high school football in Mississippi are once again on the Super Bowl stage this week.

Vicksburg's Malcolm Butler is making his return to the big game after his winning interception two years ago. This week is going to be a bit different for him. He was more of an unknown last time at Super Bowl XLIX, but this time Tom Brady might be the only Patriot player that gets more attention than Butler.

Madison Central product Stephen Gostkowski will make his 4th appearance in the Super Bowl.

Butler and Gostkowski faced the press Monday for Super Bowl Opening Night.

Malcolm reflected on the difference from 2017 to this time in 2015. "I think I was sitting outside at a table by myself first Super Bowl. Things can change pretty fast. I'm here on a business trip, have a little fun. But I gotta focus on the game."

Gostkowski knows he's in rare company getting to play in his 4th Super Bowl. "Being here for 11 years and this is my 4th time in the Super Bowl. Couldn't be any happier to be here. And to just to be blessed to be on such a good team, it's definitely a dream come true."

