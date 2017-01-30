Governor Phil Bryant calls reorganization bills attempts to get "continuum of health" in state

Two pending bills could increase Governor Phil Bryant's power over health in the state.

The Department of Health, Mental Health and Rehab services would be be moved under the Governor's policy direction. He would select the directors and the boards would just serve an advisory role.

"We're trying to change from the commission form of government, all these commissions and boards that's been 65 to 70% of the budget, back to an executive/legislative method of running government in Mississippi---where people are accountable to an elected official who is in accountable to the taxpayers," said Governor Bryant.

Governor Bryant says 44 other states' Governors appoint the director of their health departments, but the chairmen of two of the boards in potential limbo, say the current structure is what's best for Mississippians.

Dr. Luke Lampton chairs the State Board of Health, that's existed since 1877. He echoed the need to keep politics out of the mix and focus on science and competent public health.

"We're a very frail agency," said Dr. Lampton. "We are under funded and critical areas right now and we need the stability of leadership that the board provides. If we had a change in state health officer every governor, it could be very detrimental to the lives of Mississippians."

Board of Mental Health Chairman Richard Barry doesn't want to see priorities shift from Governor to Governor.

"When you have a political change in leadership, your effectively going to have a change in leadership at the Department of Mental Health," added Barry. "I just don't think that provides a good stable environment for the department."

"We continue to monitor this proposed legislation and hope any actions resulting from it would first consider the needs of individuals with disabilities across our state," said Chris Howard, Executive Director, Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.

The Department of Mental Health sent the following statement:

We have seen the bills and are reviewing them for any potential impact on our agency, and we are also reviewing them with our board members. We have heard some concerns from both advocates and families who have received services, and our board has some concerns about the bill as well. Our board chair, Mr. Richard Barry, has also written an open letter addressing his concerns regarding the bills. The Department of Mental Health remains focused on providing quality services to Mississippians with mental health, intellectual or developmental disability, or substance use needs. We know we are still relatively early in the legislative session, and we look forward to continue working with the Legislature on our priorities as the session progresses.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.