Jackson foster mother charged with child abuse

Jackson Police have arrested the foster mother of a 1-year-old girl and charged her with child abuse.

48-year-old Mattie Griffin was taken into custody Saturday.

We have video of Griffin from July 15, 2016, when a large tree fell during a storm and damaged her home on Savannah Street. There were five children inside at the time.

Police say there is video of the abuse, but it will not be released because it is now evidence in the case.

Tracy Malone, the Deputy Commissioner of Child Welfare with the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services issued the following statement on the arrest:

Child Protection Services is working closely with law enforcement to make sure everything is handled correctly and investigated thoroughly in this very troubling situation. Our first priority is to ensure that children are safe and protected, particularly those who are entrusted to our care. As soon as we receive an incident report or discover there is a possibility of child abuse, we respond immediately following agency policy and procedure. The child is now safe. As with every incident in which a child is harmed or put at-risk, we continue to evaluate our processes to make sure we are doing everything humanly possible to prevent abuse from ever happening and, if something should occur outside of our control, to respond as quickly and effectively as possible.

Griffin was given a $5,000 bond Monday morning.

