Mississippi produces more professional athletes per capita than any other state

Mississippi does something better than any other state: produce professional athletes.

The Magnolia State is always at or near the top of pro athletes per capita, leading to a number of Super Bowl heroes.

"One of the smallest, least populated, the poorest state in the country does something better than anybody else," said Rick Cleveland, longtime newspaper columnist and former executive director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. "I mean, we can play ball."

Mississippi’s brightest have shined on football’s biggest stage. From superstars delivering MVP performances, to the unlikeliest of heroes.

Malcolm Butler’s goal line interception sealing Super Bowl 49 cemented his status as a Mississippi legend. Just as Brett Favre had 18 years ago in New Orleans.

"The first play of the game, just a perfect 55-yard touchdown pass," remembers Cleveland. "And then he runs off the field holding his helmet and the look on his face, it was the face of a 5-year-old boy who just rode a bicycle without training wheels for the first time."

But the big stage can be bittersweet.

Kent Hull and the Bills lost 4 straight Super Bowls and Walter Payton’s Bears dominated in Super Bowl 20, but Sweetness failed to reach the end zone.

"I don’t know if Walter ever forgave him and I know I didn’t," said Cleveland.

Then there’s Steve McNair - in one of the most iconic plays in the history of the NFL, coming up one foot short of a championship.

"He said, “That’s football.” I mean, that’s what he said. He said, “That’s football.” At the time, I’m sure he thought he was going to have other chances and as it turns out, he never did," explained Cleveland.

But will Mississippi always produce such world-class athletes?

Deon Hodges, a trainer at D-1 in Madison, has clients that range from current NFL all-pro’s to five-star recruits and he sees a common theme among them all.

"The most common thing is just the competitive edge, the mindset of being an underdog," Hodges explained. "The guys just like to come out and compete, from a training aspect, and then go out and produce on the national scale is probably the biggest thing."

"I think this state ought to be, and is, extremely proud of its football and athletic legacy," added Cleveland.

