New Commissioner named at Department of Public Safety

There's new leadership at the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. Monday, Governor Phil Bryant selected a familiar name in law enforcement as the new commissioner.

Marshall Fisher has devoted his life to law enforcement. In 2015, he was named the Commissioner of the Department of Corrections.

"The hardest working people I've ever known," said the new MDPS Commissioner, thinking of his time at the Department of Corrections. "I've got a newfound respect for Corrections. They taught me a lot. It was very meaningful to me, and I think I can bring some of the things I learned with MDOC to the Department of Public Safety,"

The Navy vet also spent 9 years as executive director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics - experience the Governor believes will be extremely helpful in his new position.

"The dangers that come along with drug trafficking in the state - Marshall Fisher has that background," Governor Phil Bryant responded when asked about Fisher's experience. "You'll see him working very closely with Homeland Security to make sure we keep our citizens and state safe from not only domestic but foreign threats."

The interim MDOC Commissioner says she wants to raise salaries for correctional officers to boost morale and productivity.

"We do believe we have some budget challenges ahead of us, we've already started making preparations in what we do feel have been some budget shortfalls," said Pelicia Hall, the MDOC's Interim Commissioner.

Hall wants to raise corrections officers' salaries from $24,000 a year up to $26,000 initially, and eventually, hopes to even reach 30k.

She believes that could help reduce contraband brought into the jails and prisons - if corrections officers are making more money, they have less incentive to turn to crime to pick up an extra couple bucks.

Fisher says so far he doesn't plan on any drastic or immediate changes to the Department of Public Safety.

"I'm just going to meet with the senior staff, get to know them, try to learn everything - as much as I can about everybody. And we'll just go from there," said Fisher.

Governor Bryant has a couple ideas.

"I would like to see, of course, the excellent job they continue to do. We want a trooper school, so we've got to get more troopers on the road. I think you're going to see a stronger emphasis on drug enforcement." replied Bryant.

The Governor's overall expectation: "He's going to do a very good job as Commissioner of Public Safety."

