Lawmakers crafting bill to crack down on slow drivers

Lawmakers are working to update a state driving law put on the books back in the 70's that could fine drivers for moving too slow.

"If you are cruising in the left lane and people are flying past you on the right side, that should be a hint that you should probably move over."

If you drive in the left lane going down a three lane interstate, you could get pulled over if drive under the speed limit and that could soon be a rule for drivers on two lane highways

If expanded, the new Left Lane Law would go something like this:

If you're driving down a two lane highway, you should be traveling in the right lane, but only if you aren't trying to pass someone or take an exit located on the left hand-side of the roadway.

"If you are overtaking that vehicle, if you are in passing mode, then you're legal," said co-author of the bill, Representative Mark Formby.

Rep. Formby says he and other lawmakers are pushing this for two reasons: decreasing accidents and helping those in medical emergencies.

"Most people move over," said Formby. "But there are those that, instead of assuming you have an emergency, they assume you're just trying to pass them so they slow down."

If passed, those who violate the expanded law could find themselves paying a fine ranging anywhere from $5 to $50.

