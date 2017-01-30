Madison County man sentenced for violation of Social Host Law

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
A Madison County man will spend a month in jail for violating the Social Host Law.
In July 2014, Cliff Torrence hosted a party for minors at his Flora home where beer, alcohol, and drugs were present. He pled guilty to eight violations of the Social Host Law and one violation of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Torrence was ordered to pay $1,000 for each violation and received 2 years probation.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.