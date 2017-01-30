Madison County man sentenced for violation of Social Host Law - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Madison County man sentenced for violation of Social Host Law

A Madison County man will spend a month in jail for violating the Social Host Law.

In July 2014, Cliff Torrence hosted a party for minors at his Flora home where beer, alcohol, and drugs were present. He pled guilty to eight violations of the Social Host Law and one violation of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Torrence was ordered to pay $1,000 for each violation and received 2 years probation.

