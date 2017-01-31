This Morning on WLBT: New acting AG to defend Trump's immigration order

The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.More >>
There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.More >>
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.More >>