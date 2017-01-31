UPDATE: Suspect in IHOP armed robbery arrested

Jackson Police have arrested the suspect in an early morning robbery at IHOP.

According to a JPD tweet, 19-year-old Stephan Brown is wanted for armed robbery of a business and an overnight armed carjacking. He was arrested at an undisclosed location, Tuesday afternoon

In custody. Arrested at an undisclosed location moments ago. https://t.co/DIR9MTXSGC — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 31, 2017

Jackson police are investigating the armed robbery that happened at the IHOP on Greenway Drive off of Highway 18.

A man with a handgun came into the restaurant at 5:37 a.m. on Tuesday and demanded cash. Police say the suspect ran from the scene and is wearing maroon jogging pants, and a black shirt with a playboy bunny on it.

No injuries were reported and our crew just got surveillance video.

The manager on call at the time of the robbery told us that this was his first day on the job.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.