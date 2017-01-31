Rankin Co. deputy seizes $85K worth of drugs during traffic stop

On Monday, a Rankin County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gold Ford Explorer near Pelahatchie and seized $85,000 of drugs.

While talking to the driver, the deputy began to suspect the car had drugs and/or contraband inside. He searched the car and found 25 pounds of marijuana and 4 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a compartment in the car.

The deputy also found 3 dosage units of ecstasy in the front seat.

The driver, Gilberto Contreras, was arrested for aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and trafficking of marijuana. He was booked into the Rankin County Jail.

No bond has been set for Contreras right now.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.