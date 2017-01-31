Rankin Co. deputy seizes $85K worth of drugs during traffic stop

House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
The Richmond County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a collision with a tractor trailer on Peach Orchard Road Thursday morning.More >>
In the video, she can be heard making comments and noises that show her displeasure. She said her husband pulled the car over to do away with the snake.More >>
