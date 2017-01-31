Police investigate after Natchez teen shot in leg

A Natchez teenager was shot in the thigh on Broadmoor Drive Monday night.

Major Brown said the 17-year-old boy told 3 or 4 conflicting stories of what happened. First, he said he was walking down Broadmoor Drive when 2 men wearing masks got out of a dark colored Sudan and one of the men shot him.

The boy called a friend to take him to Merit Health Natchez after he was shot. He was released from the hospital this morning.

"We have no leads because the boy refuses to cooperate with us," said Major Brown.

This is a developing story and we will update as soon as we get more details.

