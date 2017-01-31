Attala Co. Supervisor involved in dump truck crash - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Attala Co. Supervisor involved in dump truck crash

Source: MHP Source: MHP
ATTALA COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

On Monday afternoon, Attala County deputies, along with rescue officials, were dispatched to a one vehicle accident on MS Highway 19.

Robert Lindsey, the District 1 Supervisor for Attala County, was traveling north on MS 19 when his 1978 Mack dump truck had a blowout. His truck ran off the roadway and collided with several trees.  

Lindsey was transported to The University Medical Center in Jackson with non-life threatening injuries. 

The accident is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. 

