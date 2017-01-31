Deputy jailer assaulted by inmate at Hinds. Co. jail - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Deputy jailer assaulted by inmate at Hinds. Co. jail

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A deputy jailer has minor injuries after he was assaulted by an inmate in the jail Tuesday morning.

We don't have a lot of details, except that Sheriff Victor Mason said that the two “got to tusslin’”.

This follows the incident that happened on January 20th where one person was hurt after inmates refused to go back in their cells for an hour.

