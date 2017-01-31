Single women in Mississippi are buying homes

The National Association of Realtors says single women now account for 17 percent of home buyers in the U.S.

That's compared with seven percent of single men and we found that Mississippi ladies are joining the ranks.

Nationwide, there is a growing segment of unmarried young women, many have decided to build their own wealth portfolio and own their own place.

"I think there is stability in home ownership and I think there is consideration for one's financial future that comes into that equation," said Scott Spivey, Executive Director of the Mississippi Home Corporation.

Spivey says women are making a smart choice when investing in a home of their own and in Mississippi, they are beginning to outpace their male counterparts.

"The takeaway we saw in the Bloomberg article is that we see a similar trend in Mississippi over the past few years of an increasing portion of our affordable lending that we do at the Mississippi Home Corporation is our women borrowers," Spivey added.

The Mississippi Home Corporation is a quasi government entity set up to assist for first time home buyers, as well as provide down payment assistance to qualified applicants.

"Even in a high ownership state like Mississippi, when you take the combination of very low interest rates and the down payment options that are available so that you don't have a large amount of savings to get in the door, home ownership makes a lot of sense," explained Spivey.

Mississippi Home Corporation assisted about 1,000 new home buyers last year and while home ownership is not for everyone, Spivey says it pays dividends over the long run with multi-generational wealth.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.