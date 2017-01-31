CONSIDER THIS: Getting More People to Vote

Mississippi is one of the few states with severe limits on when you can vote early. You must swear that you will be out of town on election day. Finally, there is a move on at the state capital to allow early voting 14 days before an election. No excuse required.

We certainly want to preserve the integrity of the election process, but there is no reason we shouldn't make it a little more convenient for people who can't make it to the polls on election day.

Another bill would improve the voter registration process allowing those with a valid driver's license to register online. And a third bill would simplify the process of restoring voter rights to those who have served their time for nonviolent felonies.

Consider This:

These proposals will get more people involved in our election process. With voter turnout falling below 50% in many elections, I believe most of us will agree this makes sense. If opening the timeframe to vote means more people casting ballots, state leaders need to pass this legislation.

