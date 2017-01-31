Ashley Beals repeats as SWAC Women's Basketball Player of the Week

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

For the second-straight week, the Southwestern Athletic Conference has recognized Mississippi Valley State forward Ashley Beals as Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for her outstanding performances in week 12 of the regular season.



Ashley Beals

Mississippi Valley State

Sr. | 6-0 | F | Canton, Miss.



Beals averaged a double-double in Mississippi Valley’s two contests, posting a stellar stat line of 22.5 points per game, 13.0 rebounds per game and 1.5 steals per game on 48.4 percent shooting.



In leading the Devilettes to a 62-57 win over in-state foe Jackson State, Beals posted 18 points and 18 rebounds, upping her conference-leading double-double total to five and establishing a new single-game high rebounding among SWAC players.



The senior forward followed that game with a 27-point, eight-board effort during an 88-67 setback against Grambling State. Beals' efforts allowed her to take over the league lead in rebounding (8.5 RPG), and she leads the conference in offensive rebounding (3.8 OPRG) while ranking seventh in scoring at 14.4 PPG.

