Stephen Gostkowski preparing for 4th Super Bowl appearance

By now, Madison Central alum Stephen Gostkowski is a veteran of the media day shenanigans, set to play in his 4th Super Bowl on Sunday. Gostkowski says it's still a surreal experience each time.

"Being here for 11 years, and this is my 4th time in the Super Bowl, couldn't be any happier to be here. And to just be blessed to be on such a good team, it's definitely a dream come true."

In those 11 seasons, Gostkowski has surpassed most of Adam Vinatieri's franchise records. One thing that's escaped him is a defining late game Super Bowl moment. With round 4 looming, he says the approach is still the same.

"You can never control your opportunities, you just gotta take advantage of them when you get them. And if you get a chance to make a kick or a big play, you just try to go out there and do your best. If you're worried about certain situations you'll be in, you just never know how the game is going to play out. So I just take the game as it comes, and just try to stay as level headed as I can no matter what goes on."

Now who knows how much this means, but worth nothing: The last Super Bowl played here in Houston was won by the New England Patriots, decided on an Adam Vinatieri field goal 2 seasons before Stephen Gostkowski was drafted. We'll have to wait to see how this H-Town Super Bowl goes down.

