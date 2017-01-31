Malcolm Butler gaining more attention ahead of second Super Bowl appearance

Well if lonely described Malcolm Butler's Super Bowl Media Day in 2015, then overwhelming might be a fair word to describe his second appearance.

Butler and the Patriots are back in the big game for the first time since the interception that turned him into a fan favorite and ensured that he would never have to buy another drink in Boston.

READ MORE: Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler proving he’s more than a 1-play wonder

"I think I was sitting outside at a table by myself first Super Bowl, but things can change pretty fast," Butler says. "Just enjoying the moment, enjoying the opportunity, but deep down inside, you know that it doesn't mean anything unless you win the game. So I'm here on a business trip, have a little fun, but I gotta focus on the game."

Business picks up the rest of the week preparing to face Julio Jones and the Falcons.

Last week, a 2012 tweet surfaced of Butler saying he wanted to check Jones.

I wanna check julio jones...lol......real talk doe.. — Malcolm CB Butler (@Mac_BZ) December 23, 2012

As the Pats top corner, he'll get that shot Sunday.

"I mean if I see him, I see him, Jones said. "I mean he's a cornerback, I'm a wide receiver, I'm assuming that matchup is going to happen, but we'll see."

Butler reflected on when he tweeted that noteworthy tweet.

"I was probably in my apartment just having a vision of playing in the NFL," explained Butler. "I probably saw Julio moss somebody or something like that, and it made me say something like that. Just the competitor in me."

As the Mississippi native now stands one step away from another championship, he had a final message for the folks back home.

"Vicksburg, Mississippi - Thank you for all of the support, I really appreciate it," added Butler. "I'll do my best to bring a championship back to Vicksburg, Mississippi. Thank you, I'm truly blessed. Thank you."

Butler isn't the only player with Mississippi ties in the Big Game this week.

Madison Central product Stephen Gostkowski will play in his 4th Super Bowl and former East Mississippi Lion LeGarrette Blount is making his 2nd appearance.

RELATED: Malcolm Butler & Stephen Gostkowski meet the press at Super Bowl Opening Night

Super Bowl LI kicks off Sunday at 5:30pm. You can watch the game on FOX 40.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.