Jail Super Bowl party cancelled, contraband confiscated

This weekend's Super Bowl party at the Hinds County Jail in Raymond has been canceled by Sheriff Victor Mason and his staff of jailers.

A detention officer spoiled the fun, catching an inmate out of his cell, trying to collect the party favors.

Sheriff Mason says someone tossed three backpacks full of contraband over the fence overnight.

An officer caught an inmate, who broke a hole in his cell wall to escape to a fenced in area, trying to retrieve the bags. The two struggled.

"Two individuals were to be the recipients of this illegal contraband," said Sheriff Victor Mason. "So at this point, they've been charged and the one that was able to make a hole in the wall and get out to go pick this up, he's also being charged with assault on an officer."

The alcohol, marijuana, cocaine and party munchies that were in the backpacks are now in the Sheriff's hands. Mason says he believes at least one detention officer gave the inmates help.

"I believe they're in on it," said Mason. "Now how they're doing it, I don't know."

The Sheriff says he's now putting measures in place to block any future attempts to throw items over the jail fence.

"I just hate we didn't get the person that threw it over, but then again were going to continue to talk to them because they know who it is bringing it in," added Mason.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.