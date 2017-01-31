2017 National Signing Day in Mississippi

It's the day college football fans have been waiting for. The first day in February marks the first day that high school prospects can sign with FBS, FCS, JUCO, and Division 2 schools.
With national signing day here, the dreams of playing college football are about to become a reality for many high school athletes.
The only things left are a signature, a national letter of intent and a fax machine.
Yes, even in 2017, some still use a fax machine!
Some recruits ended their recruitment weeks ago, with a few enrolling early at their chosen schools, but many have waited until today to make their final decisions.
This is where we will update all the signees from in and around the state.
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Jackson State
Alcorn State
|POS
|HT
|WT
|HOMETOWN
|PREV SCHOOL
|Matt Davis
|DL
|6-4
|250
|Batesville, Miss.
|Northwest CC
|Matthew Stewart
|LS
|6-2
|240
|Kossuth, Miss.
|Itawamba CC
|Isiah Thomas
|DB
|6-0
|190
|Decatur, Miss.
|East Central CC
|Alvin Wilson
|LB
|6-0
|230
|Lexington, Miss.
|Hinds CC
|Franklin Smith
|OL
|6-4
|290
|Texarkana, Texas
|Liberty-Eylau HS
|Juan Anthony, Jr.
|WR
|6-0
|185
|Woodville, Miss.
|Wilkinson County HS
|Tim McNair, Jr.
|WR
|6-2
|185
|Prentiss, Miss.
|Mt. Olive HS
|Marquise Forman
|RB
|5-11
|180
|Cedar Hill, Texas
|Cedar Hill HS
|Robert Moon
|DL
|6-1
|250
|Wellbore, Fla.
|Columbia HS
|Qwynnterrio Cole
|DB
|6-3
|190
|Memphis, Tenn.
|East Memphis HS
|Damien Anderson
|LB
|6-1
|235
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Fletcher HS
|Chris Monroe
|DL
|6-1
|250
|Petal, Miss.
|Petal HS
|Cleveland Ford
|DB
|6-0
|190
|Gulfport, Miss.
|Gulfport HS
|Columbus Willis
|OL
|6-5
|300
|White Castle, La.
|White Castle HS
Mississippi College
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown
|Previous School
|Signed
|Kris Brown
|RB
|5'7
|185
|Atmore, Ala.
|Escambia Aca.
|February
|Barrett Bufkin
|OL
|6'2
|250
|Madison, Miss.
|Jackson Prep
|February
|Chad Cook
|WR
|5'10
|160
|Long Beach, Miss.
|Univ. of Southern Mississippi
|Mid-Year
|Hampton Creel
|OL
|5'10
|250
|Franklinton, La.
|Bowling Green School
|February
|Steve Holts
|DL
|6'3
|320
|Senatobia, Miss.
|Northwest Mississippi CC
|Mid-Year
|Tyus Jobe
|QB
|6'2
|200
|Lebanon, Tenn.
|Tennessee Tech Univ.
|Mid-Year
|Randan Knight
|OL
|6'2
|320
|Hattiesburg, Miss.
|MS Gulf Coast CC
|Mid-Year
|Jarius Knowles
|OL
|6'3
|300
|Haynesville, La.
|Haynesville HS
|February
|Tiberias Lampkin
|RB
|5'9
|221
|Sturgis, Miss.
|Mississippi State Univ.
|Mid-Year
|Trace Lawrence
|DL
|6'0
|290
|Bossier City, La.
|Calvary Baptist Aca.
|February
|Joseph Macon
|WR
|5'10
|170
|Brandon, Miss.
|East Rankin Aca.
|Mid-Year
|Colton Magee
|LB
|5'11
|210
|Tylertown, Miss.
|Copiah-Lincoln CC
|Mid-Year
|Ja'Moz Mark
|WR
|5'8
|155
|Tylertown, Miss.
|East Mississippi CC
|Mid-Year
|Brennon McCormick
|OL
|6'4
|300
|Olive Branch, Miss.
|Itawamba CC
|Mid-Year
|Anthony Morgan
|DB
|6'1
|180
|Ocean Springs, Miss.
|St. Martin HS
|February
|Sawyer Passman
|DB
|5'10
|185
|West Monroe, La.
|West Monroe HS
|February
|Briggs Simpson
|HB
|6'0
|200
|Lacombe, La.
|St. Paul's School
|Mid-Year
|Justin Stewart
|LB
|6'0
|230
|Laurel, Miss.
|MS Gulf Coast CC
|Mid-Year
|Trace Sugg
|ILB
|6'0
|210
|Morton, Miss.
|Hendrix College
|Mid-Year
|Cristofer Ward
|WR
|6'1
|195
|Brandon, Miss.
|Northwest Mississippi CC
|Mid-Year
Delta State
|NAME
|POS
|HGT
|WGT
|HOMETOWN
|PREVIOUS SCHOOL
|Sam Barge
|K
|5-9
|185
|Carrollton, Ga.
|Carrollton HS
|Lester Batiste
|DE
|6-4
|245
|Gray, La.
|Bourgeois HS
|Anthony Boston, Jr.
|DB
|6-1
|185
|Arcadia, La.
|Arcadia HS
|Shannon Carter
|DB
|5-10
|170
|Fairburn, Ga.
|Creekside HS
|Derrick Clarke
|OL
|6-3
|265
|Pensacola, Fla.
|Pine Forest HS
|Semaj Colvin
|FS
|6-1
|205
|Sterlington, La.
|Sterlington HS
|Mario Davis, Jr.
|DL
|6-2
|245
|Montgomery, Ala.
|Park Crossing HS
|Jamarcus Ellison
|RB
|5-9
|185
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Ramsay HS
|Gary Fletcher, Jr.
|WR
|5-11
|175
|Winnsboro, La.
|Franklin Parish HS
|Derrick Flynn
|QB
|6-2
|185
|Prescott, Ark.
|Prescott HS
|Greg Green
|DL
|6-2
|304
|Cleveland, Miss.
|East Side HS
|Jacob Gragg
|OL
|6-4
|295
|Northport, Ala.
|Northside HS
|Clay Harris
|DL
|6-3
|245
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Hillcrest HS
|David Herrington
|FS
|6-1
|185
|Senatobia, Miss.
|Northwest MS CC
|Mychael Jenkins
|DB
|5-10
|185
|Tyrone, Ga.
|Sandy Creek HS
|Jay Knowles
|DB
|6-3
|175
|Victorville, Calif.
|Victor Valley CC
|Chane Lindsey
|DB
|6-1
|180
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Central HS
|Jakwon Lipscomb
|DB
|6-0
|185
|Riverdale, Ga.
|Riverdale HS
|Ta'Zedrick Meeks
|OL
|6-4
|305
|Madison, Miss.
|Pearl River CC
|Java Oliver
|DT
|6-3
|295
|Palm Desert, Calif.
|College of the Desert
|Tahj Perry
|DL
|6-1
|270
|Fairburn, Ga.
|Creekside HS
|Kashiem Poland
|LB
|6-3
|215
|San Bernardino, Calif.
|San Bernardino Valley
|Zach Quarterman
|DL
|6-2
|235
|College Park, Ga.
|Woodward Academy
|Ryan Raburn
|OL
|6-4
|295
|Shreveport, La.
|Loyola College Prep
|Russ Smither
|TE
|6-2
|225
|Caledonia, Miss.
|Caledonia HS
|Kionte Taggart
|DB
|6-1
|195
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Hillcrest HS
|Stanley Talley
|OL
|6-2
|275
|Montgomery, Ala.
|Carver HS
|Willie Terrell
|OL
|6-5
|285
|Byram, Miss.
|Pearl River CC
|Keith Waitman
|OL
|6-3
|275
|Milton, Fla.
|Milton HS
|Dion Watkins
|DB
|5-10
|176
|Tucker, Ga.
|Tucker HS
|Daveion Wilson
|DL
|6-2
|245
|Garland, Texas
|Lakeview Centennial HS
|Kelon Wilson
|RB
|5-11
|195
|Sachse, Texas
|Sachse HS
|Ty Woods
|DB
|5-9
|185
|Pinson, Ala.
|Pinson Valley HS
MID-YEAR TRANSFERS (ALREADY ENROLLED)
|NAME
|POS
|HGT
|WGT
|HOMETOWN
|PREVIOUS SCHOOL
|Quantarius Boone
|DL
|6-1
|245
|Lake Mary, Fla.
|Grossmont CC
|Earnest Butler
|OLB
|5-11
|210
|Shelby, Miss.
|Coahoma CC
|Ovenson Cledanord
|LB
|6-0
|220
|Greenacres, Fla.
|Dodge City CC
|Tony Dudley, Jr.
|DB
|6-2
|200
|Tampa, Fla.
|Antelope Valley
|Anthony Eashmond
|OL
|5-10
|310
|Hattiesburg, Miss.
|Southwest MS CC
|Cliff Fernandez
|TE
|6-3
|255
|Sandy Hook, Miss.
|Iowa State
|Desmond Gant
|WR
|6-3
|215
|Aurora, Ill.
|Minnesota
|Dillon Helm
|WR
|5-11
|170
|Oxford, Miss.
|Northeast MS CC
|Mario Lanier
|WR
|6-1
|195
|Carrolton, Ala.
|East Mississippi CC
|Alex Lipscomb
|DB
|6-1
|195
|Columbus, Miss.
|East Mississippi CC
|Traymond Lofton
|DL
|6-2
|248
|Waynesboro, Miss.
|Jones JC
|Mike McGhee
|LB
|6-0
|230
|Oxford, Miss.
|Northwest MS CC
|John McInnis
|WR
|6-2
|180
|Collins, Miss.
|Hinds CC
|Michael Phillips
|DL
|6-1
|240
|Lancaster, Calif.
|Antelope Valley
|Breck Ruddick
|QB
|6-4
|205
|Marion, Ark.
|Missouri State
|Diondre Sackreiter
|QB
|6-1
|185
|Helena, Ala.
|Southern Nazarene
|Brandon Tillman
|DB
|5-9
|188
|Grenada, Miss.
|Northeast MS CC
|Deionta Valentine
|DB
|6-0
|180
|West Mesquite, Texas
|Navarro CC
|Kevin White
|DL
|6-4
|267
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|Idaho
JUCO
Out of State
Early Enrollees
We'll update this page with reports from recruiting classes, interviews, clips, social media posts from the WLBT/FOX 40 Sports Team and more.
Be sure to keep up with the latest updates by following our sports team on Twitter!
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
