2017 National Signing Day in Mississippi

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

It's the day college football fans have been waiting for. The first day in February marks the first day that high school prospects can sign with FBS, FCS, JUCO, and Division 2 schools.

With national signing day here, the dreams of playing college football are about to become a reality for many high school athletes. 

The only things left are a signature, a national letter of intent and a fax machine. 

Yes, even in 2017, some still use a fax machine!

Some recruits ended their recruitment weeks ago, with a few enrolling early at their chosen schools, but many have waited until today to make their final decisions.

This is where we will update all the signees from in and around the state. 

Ole Miss

  • Kam White, DB (Clinton)
  • D.D. Bowie, WR (Morton)
  • Ben Brown, OL (St. Aloysius)
  • Isaiah Woullard, RB (Presbyterian Christian School)
  • Tae-kion Reed, DL (New Hope High School)
  • Mohammed Sanago, LB (Plano, TX)
  • CJ Miller, DB (Powder Springs, GA)
  • JaVonta Payton, WR (Nashville, TN)
  • Alex Fenial, QB (Glen Allen, VA)
  • Sincere David, DL (Jacksonville, FL)
  • Zikkerion Baker, LB (Mooringsport, LA)
  • Braylon Sanders, WR (Hogansville, GA)
  • AJ Harris, DB (Madison, Alabama)
  • Tony Gray, OT (Lawrenceville, GA)
  • Josh Clarke, LB (Jefferson, LA)
  • Breon Dixon, ILB (Loganville, GA)
  • Markel Winters, WDE (Jones County Junior College)
  • Brenden Williams, ILB (Northeast Mississippi Community College)
  • Javien Hamilton, CB (Jones County Junior College)
  • Jordan Ta'amu, DUAL (New Mexico Military Institute)
  • Ryder Anderson, WDE (Katy, TX)
  • Chester Graves, WDE (Kansas City, MO)
  • Jamar Richardson, CB (Aliceville, AL)
  • Alex Faniel, PRO (Glen Allen, VA)

    Mississippi State

    • Willie Gay, LB (Starkville) 
    • Kylin Hill, RB (Columbus High School)
    • Aaron Odom, DL (Callaway High School)
    • Tyler Dunning, LB (Ft. Lauderdale, FL)
    • Josh Cooper, OL (Haughton, LA)
    • Montravious Richardson, OL (Albany, GA)
    • Landon Guidry, DB (Thompson's Station, TN)
    • Noah Elliss, DL (Denver, Colorado)
    • Cordavien Suggs, OL (Neptune Beach, FL)
    • Duke Collins, DL (Jackson, GA)
    • Tucker Day, K (Brentwood, TN)
    • Johnathan Abraham, DE (Jones County Junior College)
    • Lee Autry, DT (Itawamba Community College)
    • Tommy Champion, OT (Copiah-Lincoln Community College)
    • Brian Cole, S (East Mississippi Community College)
    • James Jackson, DT (Pascagoula)
    • Jaquarius Landrews, S (Copiah-Lincoln Community College)
    • Tyre Phillips, OL (East Mississippi Community College)
    • Deion Pope, DT (Copiah-Lincoln Community College)
    • Chauncey Rivers, DE (East Mississippi Community College)
    • Montez Sweat, DE (Copiah-Lincoln Community College)
    • Keytaon Thompson, QB (Landry-Walker, LA)
    • Austin Williams, WR (Ocean Springs)
    • Tyler Williams CB, (Lafayette)
    • Jaquavious Collins, DT (Jackson, GA)
    • Braden Smith, QB (Northwest Rankin)

    Jackson State

    • Donovan Runnels (OL) Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, TX
    • Tyler Casby (DL) Edna Karr HS, New Orleans, LA
    • Joshua Little (RB) Noxubee County HS, Picayune, MS
    • Trevarious Clark (TE) Amite County HS, Gloster, MS
    • Kendrick Paul (S) Livonia HS, New Roads, LA
    • Jaiqavius Bell (DL) Meridian HS, Meridian, MS
    • Alexander Shaw (CB) Warren Central HS, Vicksburg, MS
    • Jeffery Toney (QB) Niceville HS, Crestview, FL
    • James Clemons (WR) Davidson HS, Mobile, AL
    • Quitten Brown (RB) Lawrence Co. HS, Monticello, MS
    • Keonte Hampton (LB) West Point HS, West Point, MS
    • Keyshawn Harper (RB) BC Rain HS, Mobile, AL
    • Demarcus Archer (CB) Grenada HS, Grenada, MS
    • Wesley Grier (WR) Smithville HS, Smithville, MS
    • Markel Gladney (QB) Callaway HS, Jackson, MS
    • Valanez Hopson (OL) Callaway HS, Jackson MS
    • Amari Catchings (OL) Murrah HS, Jackson, MS
    • Zaach Smith (WR) Wossman HS, Monroe, LA
    • Tavis Williams (QB) Harrison Central HS, Gulfport, MS
    • Kyland Richey (TE) Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, TX?
    • DeAndre Williams (RB) Wetumpka HS, Wetumpka, AL
    • Mark Smith (DL) Germantown HS, Madison, MS
    • Kevin Berthey (S) McDonogh 35 HS, New Orleans, LA
    Southern Miss
    • Justus Satterfield OL 6-1 290 Toledo, Ohio/Coffeyville (Kan.) CC
    • Trevor Terry* WR 6-0 186 Gulfport, Miss./Jones JC
    • Delmond Landry* DL 6-3 308 Donaldsonville, La./Southwest Miss. CC
    • Woodlyson Alcius OL 6-4 309 Miami, Fla./N. Miami Beach HS
    • Travion Clayton OL 6-2 318 Macclenny, Fla./Baker County HS
    • Emanuel Dabney DB 5-11 163 Jackson, Miss./Callaway HS
    • Santrell Latham LB 6-2 200 Meridian, Miss./Meridian HS
    • Jimmie Terry OL 6-3 330 Madison, Miss./Tyler JC
    • Marcelo Rodriguez QB 6-2 192 Miami, Fla./Christopher Columbus HS
    • Kris Reed DB 5-10 173 Tallahassee, Fla./Chiles HS
    • Shannon Showers DB 5-11 160 Fort White, Fla./Fort White HS
    • Freddie Hartz LB 6-1 237 Morton, Miss./Morton HS
    • WyDale Flott  DB6-0175 Saraland, Ala./Saraland HS
    • Andrew Cole DL 6-3 311 Somerville, Tenn./Fayette Ware HS
    • Steven Anderson QB6-1 242 Live Oak, Fla./Suwannee HS
    • Darius Maberry RB 5-9 188 Bolton, Miss./Clinton HS
    • Bubba Fludd ATH 5-8 170 Okeechobee, Fla./Okeechobee HS
    • Tyler Barnes DB5-10 185 D'Iberville, Miss./D'Iberville HS
    • Tyler Jack DB 5-9 172 Lucedale, Miss./Pearl River CC
    • Tim Jones WR 6-1 199 Biloxi, Miss./Biloxi HS
    • Briggs Bourgeois PK6-0182 St. Amant, La./St. Amant HS
    • Bryce Foxworth OL6-3312 Pinellas Park, Fla./Boca Ciega HS
    • Tahj Sykes DL 6-2 269 Columbus, Miss./Columbus HS

    Alcorn State

    POS HT WT HOMETOWN PREV SCHOOL
    Matt Davis DL 6-4 250 Batesville, Miss. Northwest CC
    Matthew Stewart LS 6-2 240 Kossuth, Miss. Itawamba CC
    Isiah Thomas DB 6-0 190 Decatur, Miss. East Central CC
    Alvin Wilson LB 6-0 230 Lexington, Miss. Hinds CC
    Franklin Smith OL 6-4 290 Texarkana, Texas Liberty-Eylau HS
    Juan Anthony, Jr. WR 6-0 185 Woodville, Miss. Wilkinson County HS
    Tim McNair, Jr. WR 6-2 185 Prentiss, Miss. Mt. Olive HS
    Marquise Forman RB 5-11 180 Cedar Hill, Texas Cedar Hill HS
    Robert Moon DL 6-1 250 Wellbore, Fla. Columbia HS
    Qwynnterrio Cole DB 6-3 190 Memphis, Tenn. East Memphis HS
    Damien Anderson LB 6-1 235 Jacksonville, Fla. Fletcher HS
    Chris Monroe DL 6-1 250 Petal, Miss. Petal HS
    Cleveland Ford DB 6-0 190 Gulfport, Miss. Gulfport HS
    Columbus Willis OL 6-5 300 White Castle, La. White Castle HS

    Mississippi College

    Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown Previous School Signed
    Kris Brown RB 5'7 185 Atmore, Ala. Escambia Aca. February
    Barrett Bufkin OL 6'2 250 Madison, Miss. Jackson Prep February
    Chad Cook WR 5'10 160 Long Beach, Miss. Univ. of Southern Mississippi Mid-Year
    Hampton Creel OL 5'10 250 Franklinton, La. Bowling Green School February
    Steve Holts DL 6'3 320 Senatobia, Miss. Northwest Mississippi CC Mid-Year
    Tyus Jobe QB 6'2 200 Lebanon, Tenn. Tennessee Tech Univ. Mid-Year
    Randan Knight OL 6'2 320 Hattiesburg, Miss. MS Gulf Coast CC Mid-Year
    Jarius Knowles OL 6'3 300 Haynesville, La. Haynesville HS February
    Tiberias Lampkin RB 5'9 221 Sturgis, Miss. Mississippi State Univ. Mid-Year
    Trace Lawrence DL 6'0 290 Bossier City, La. Calvary Baptist Aca. February
    Joseph Macon WR 5'10 170 Brandon, Miss. East Rankin Aca. Mid-Year
    Colton Magee LB 5'11 210 Tylertown, Miss. Copiah-Lincoln CC Mid-Year
    Ja'Moz Mark WR 5'8 155 Tylertown, Miss. East Mississippi CC Mid-Year
    Brennon McCormick OL 6'4 300 Olive Branch, Miss. Itawamba CC Mid-Year
    Anthony Morgan DB 6'1 180 Ocean Springs, Miss. St. Martin HS February
    Sawyer Passman DB 5'10 185 West Monroe, La. West Monroe HS February
    Briggs Simpson HB 6'0 200 Lacombe, La. St. Paul's School Mid-Year
    Justin Stewart LB 6'0 230 Laurel, Miss. MS Gulf Coast CC Mid-Year
    Trace Sugg ILB 6'0 210 Morton, Miss. Hendrix College Mid-Year
    Cristofer Ward WR 6'1 195 Brandon, Miss. Northwest Mississippi CC Mid-Year

    Delta State

    NAME POS HGT WGT HOMETOWN PREVIOUS SCHOOL
    Sam Barge K 5-9 185 Carrollton, Ga. Carrollton HS
    Lester Batiste DE 6-4 245 Gray, La. Bourgeois HS
    Anthony Boston, Jr. DB 6-1 185 Arcadia, La. Arcadia HS
    Shannon Carter DB 5-10 170 Fairburn, Ga. Creekside HS
    Derrick Clarke OL 6-3 265 Pensacola, Fla. Pine Forest HS
    Semaj Colvin FS 6-1 205 Sterlington, La. Sterlington HS
    Mario Davis, Jr. DL 6-2 245 Montgomery, Ala. Park Crossing HS
    Jamarcus Ellison RB 5-9 185 Birmingham, Ala. Ramsay HS
    Gary Fletcher, Jr. WR 5-11 175 Winnsboro, La. Franklin Parish HS
    Derrick Flynn QB 6-2 185 Prescott, Ark. Prescott HS
    Greg Green DL 6-2 304 Cleveland, Miss. East Side HS
    Jacob Gragg OL 6-4 295 Northport, Ala. Northside HS
    Clay Harris DL 6-3 245 Tuscaloosa, Ala. Hillcrest HS
    David Herrington FS 6-1 185 Senatobia, Miss. Northwest MS CC
    Mychael Jenkins DB 5-10 185 Tyrone, Ga. Sandy Creek HS
    Jay Knowles DB 6-3 175 Victorville, Calif. Victor Valley CC
    Chane Lindsey DB 6-1 180 Tuscaloosa, Ala. Central HS
    Jakwon Lipscomb DB 6-0 185 Riverdale, Ga. Riverdale HS
    Ta'Zedrick Meeks OL 6-4 305 Madison, Miss. Pearl River CC
    Java Oliver DT 6-3 295 Palm Desert, Calif. College of the Desert
    Tahj Perry DL 6-1 270 Fairburn, Ga. Creekside HS
    Kashiem Poland LB 6-3 215 San Bernardino, Calif. San Bernardino Valley
    Zach Quarterman DL 6-2 235 College Park, Ga. Woodward Academy
    Ryan Raburn OL 6-4 295 Shreveport, La. Loyola College Prep
    Russ Smither TE 6-2 225 Caledonia, Miss. Caledonia HS
    Kionte Taggart DB 6-1 195 Tuscaloosa, Ala. Hillcrest HS
    Stanley Talley OL 6-2 275 Montgomery, Ala. Carver HS
    Willie Terrell OL 6-5 285 Byram, Miss. Pearl River CC
    Keith Waitman OL 6-3 275 Milton, Fla. Milton HS
    Dion Watkins DB 5-10 176 Tucker, Ga. Tucker HS
    Daveion Wilson DL 6-2 245 Garland, Texas Lakeview Centennial HS
    Kelon Wilson RB 5-11 195 Sachse, Texas Sachse HS
    Ty Woods DB 5-9 185 Pinson, Ala. Pinson Valley HS

     
    MID-YEAR TRANSFERS (ALREADY ENROLLED)
     

    NAME POS HGT WGT HOMETOWN PREVIOUS SCHOOL
    Quantarius Boone DL 6-1 245 Lake Mary, Fla. Grossmont CC
    Earnest Butler OLB 5-11 210 Shelby, Miss. Coahoma CC
    Ovenson Cledanord LB 6-0 220 Greenacres, Fla. Dodge City CC
    Tony Dudley, Jr. DB 6-2 200 Tampa, Fla. Antelope Valley
    Anthony Eashmond OL 5-10 310 Hattiesburg, Miss. Southwest MS CC
    Cliff Fernandez TE 6-3 255 Sandy Hook, Miss. Iowa State
    Desmond Gant WR 6-3 215 Aurora, Ill. Minnesota
    Dillon Helm WR 5-11 170 Oxford, Miss. Northeast MS CC
    Mario Lanier WR 6-1 195 Carrolton, Ala. East Mississippi CC
    Alex Lipscomb DB 6-1 195 Columbus, Miss. East Mississippi CC
    Traymond Lofton DL 6-2 248 Waynesboro, Miss. Jones JC
    Mike McGhee LB 6-0 230 Oxford, Miss. Northwest MS CC
    John McInnis WR 6-2 180 Collins, Miss. Hinds CC
    Michael Phillips DL 6-1 240 Lancaster, Calif. Antelope Valley
    Breck Ruddick QB 6-4 205 Marion, Ark. Missouri State
    Diondre Sackreiter QB 6-1 185 Helena, Ala. Southern Nazarene
    Brandon Tillman DB 5-9 188 Grenada, Miss. Northeast MS CC
    Deionta Valentine DB 6-0 180 West Mesquite, Texas Navarro CC
    Kevin White DL 6-4 267 Philadelphia, Pa. Idaho

     

    JUCO

    • Brayden Boykin (Madison Central) - East Mississippi Community College
    • Jordan Patton (Clinton) - Coahoma Community College
    • Reginald Landing (Clinton) - Coahoma Community College
    • Jordyn Leonard (Clinton) - MS Gulf Coast
    • Sidney Wells (Clinton) - MS Gulf Coast
    • Jacobi Hearn (Clinton) - MS Gulf Coast
    • Gabe Rogers (Callaway) - Jones CC
    • Steven Weems (Callaway) - Northwest CC
    • Spencer Davis (Callaway) - Pearl River
    • Austin Earley (Callaway) - Pearl River
    • Tyrus Jones (Callaway) - Pearl River
    • Roderick Williams (Callaway) - Pearl River
    • Keith Foggy (Lanier) - Northwest
    • Devien Ford (Lanier) - Northwest
    • Kendrick Hines (Murrah) - Hinds
    • Diante Brocks (Provine) - Coahoma
    • Juwan Taylor (Provine) - Northeast
    • Trevin Bass (Provine) - Northwest
    • Jaquavious Randle (Provine) - Southwest
    • Roderricks Dozier (Provine) - Southwest
    • Kortlon Hubbard (Forest Hill) - Northeast
    • Cade Barrett (Richland) - Pearl River
    • Kaleb Robinson (Holmes Co. Central) - Copiah-Lincoln
    • Rodderius English (Holmes Co. Central) - Northeast
    • Chrishawn Davis (Holmes Co. Central) - Copiah-Lincoln
    • Jonathan Ware (Holmes Co. Central) -  Holmes
    • Nick Thompson (St. Joseph) - Holmes
    • Jack Garrard (St. Joseph) - Copiah-Lincoln
    • Nick Louvier (St. Joseph) - Copiah-Lincoln
    • Malik Holbert (Northwest Rankin) - Itawamba
    • Jeremiah Doss (Northwest Rankin) - Hinds
    • Damien Carroll (Northwest Rankin) - Hinds
    • Shauntavius Vardaman (Hazlehurst) - East Mississippi
    • Tripp Taylor (Germantown) - Holmes
    • Nic Patterson (Germantown) - East Mississippi
    • Raymond Carter (Germantown) - Holmes
    • Connor McKay (Germantown) - Holmes
    • Jessie Wilson (Warren Central) - Holmes
    • Brent Price (Germantown) - Holmes

    Out of State

    • Will Wallace (Cathedral) - Tulane
    • Adjavius Brown (Murrah) - Central Arkansas
    • Saahdiq Charles (MRA) - LSU
    • Jack Walker (Madison Central) - Georgia State
    • Schdarren Archie (Brandon) - Louisiana-Lafayette
    • Jalen Hoover (Northwest Rankin) - Idaho
    • Brandon Hawkins (Brandon) - SE Missouri State

    Early Enrollees 

    We'll update this page with reports from recruiting classes, interviews, clips, social media posts from the WLBT/FOX 40 Sports Team and more.

