2017 National Signing Day in Mississippi

It's the day college football fans have been waiting for. The first day in February marks the first day that high school prospects can sign with FBS, FCS, JUCO, and Division 2 schools.

With national signing day here, the dreams of playing college football are about to become a reality for many high school athletes.

The only things left are a signature, a national letter of intent and a fax machine.

Yes, even in 2017, some still use a fax machine!

Some recruits ended their recruitment weeks ago, with a few enrolling early at their chosen schools, but many have waited until today to make their final decisions.

This is where we will update all the signees from in and around the state.

Ole Miss

Kam White, DB (Clinton)

D.D. Bowie, WR (Morton)

Ben Brown, OL (St. Aloysius)

Isaiah Woullard, RB (Presbyterian Christian School)

Tae-kion Reed, DL (New Hope High School)

Mohammed Sanago, LB (Plano, TX)

CJ Miller, DB (Powder Springs, GA)

JaVonta Payton, WR (Nashville, TN)

Alex Fenial, QB (Glen Allen, VA)

Sincere David, DL (Jacksonville, FL)

Zikkerion Baker, LB (Mooringsport, LA)

Braylon Sanders, WR (Hogansville, GA)

AJ Harris, DB (Madison, Alabama)

Tony Gray, OT (Lawrenceville, GA)

Josh Clarke, LB (Jefferson, LA)

Breon Dixon, ILB (Loganville, GA)

Markel Winters, WDE (Jones County Junior College)

Brenden Williams, ILB (Northeast Mississippi Community College)

Javien Hamilton, CB (Jones County Junior College)

Jordan Ta'amu, DUAL (New Mexico Military Institute)

Ryder Anderson, WDE (Katy, TX)

Chester Graves, WDE (Kansas City, MO)

Jamar Richardson, CB (Aliceville, AL)

Alex Faniel, PRO (Glen Allen, VA)

Mississippi State

Willie Gay, LB (Starkville)

Kylin Hill, RB (Columbus High School)

Aaron Odom, DL (Callaway High School)

Tyler Dunning, LB (Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

Josh Cooper, OL (Haughton, LA)

Montravious Richardson, OL (Albany, GA)

Landon Guidry, DB (Thompson's Station, TN)

Noah Elliss, DL (Denver, Colorado)

Cordavien Suggs, OL (Neptune Beach, FL)

Duke Collins, DL (Jackson, GA)

Tucker Day, K (Brentwood, TN)

Johnathan Abraham, DE (Jones County Junior College)

Lee Autry, DT (Itawamba Community College)

Tommy Champion, OT (Copiah-Lincoln Community College)

Brian Cole, S (East Mississippi Community College)

James Jackson, DT (Pascagoula)

Jaquarius Landrews, S (Copiah-Lincoln Community College)

Tyre Phillips, OL (East Mississippi Community College)

Deion Pope, DT (Copiah-Lincoln Community College)

Chauncey Rivers, DE (East Mississippi Community College)

Montez Sweat, DE (Copiah-Lincoln Community College)

Keytaon Thompson, QB (Landry-Walker, LA)

Austin Williams, WR (Ocean Springs)

Tyler Williams CB, (Lafayette)

Jaquavious Collins, DT (Jackson, GA)

Braden Smith, QB (Northwest Rankin)

Jackson State

Donovan Runnels (OL) Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, TX

Tyler Casby (DL) Edna Karr HS, New Orleans, LA

Joshua Little (RB) Noxubee County HS, Picayune, MS

Trevarious Clark (TE) Amite County HS, Gloster, MS

Kendrick Paul (S) Livonia HS, New Roads, LA

Jaiqavius Bell (DL) Meridian HS, Meridian, MS

Alexander Shaw (CB) Warren Central HS, Vicksburg, MS

Jeffery Toney (QB) Niceville HS, Crestview, FL

James Clemons (WR) Davidson HS, Mobile, AL

Quitten Brown (RB) Lawrence Co. HS, Monticello, MS

Keonte Hampton (LB) West Point HS, West Point, MS

Keyshawn Harper (RB) BC Rain HS, Mobile, AL

Demarcus Archer (CB) Grenada HS, Grenada, MS

Wesley Grier (WR) Smithville HS, Smithville, MS

Markel Gladney (QB) Callaway HS, Jackson, MS

Valanez Hopson (OL) Callaway HS, Jackson MS

Amari Catchings (OL) Murrah HS, Jackson, MS

Zaach Smith (WR) Wossman HS, Monroe, LA

Tavis Williams (QB) Harrison Central HS, Gulfport, MS

Kyland Richey (TE) Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, TX?

DeAndre Williams (RB) Wetumpka HS, Wetumpka, AL

Mark Smith (DL) Germantown HS, Madison, MS

Kevin Berthey (S) McDonogh 35 HS, New Orleans, LA

Southern Miss

Justus Satterfield OL 6-1 290 Toledo, Ohio/Coffeyville (Kan.) CC

Trevor Terry* WR 6-0 186 Gulfport, Miss./Jones JC

Delmond Landry* DL 6-3 308 Donaldsonville, La./Southwest Miss. CC

Woodlyson Alcius OL 6-4 309 Miami, Fla./N. Miami Beach HS

Travion Clayton OL 6-2 318 Macclenny, Fla./Baker County HS

Emanuel Dabney DB 5-11 163 Jackson, Miss./Callaway HS

Santrell Latham LB 6-2 200 Meridian, Miss./Meridian HS

Jimmie Terry OL 6-3 330 Madison, Miss./Tyler JC

Marcelo Rodriguez QB 6-2 192 Miami, Fla./Christopher Columbus HS

Kris Reed DB 5-10 173 Tallahassee, Fla./Chiles HS

Shannon Showers DB 5-11 160 Fort White, Fla./Fort White HS

Freddie Hartz LB 6-1 237 Morton, Miss./Morton HS

WyDale Flott DB6-0175 Saraland, Ala./Saraland HS

Andrew Cole DL 6-3 311 Somerville, Tenn./Fayette Ware HS

Steven Anderson QB6-1 242 Live Oak, Fla./Suwannee HS

Darius Maberry RB 5-9 188 Bolton, Miss./Clinton HS

Bubba Fludd ATH 5-8 170 Okeechobee, Fla./Okeechobee HS

Tyler Barnes DB5-10 185 D'Iberville, Miss./D'Iberville HS

T yler Jack DB 5-9 172 Lucedale, Miss./Pearl River CC

Tim Jones WR 6-1 199 Biloxi, Miss./Biloxi HS

Briggs Bourgeois PK6-0182 St. Amant, La./St. Amant HS

Bryce Foxworth OL6-3312 Pinellas Park, Fla./Boca Ciega HS

Tahj Sykes DL 6-2 269 Columbus, Miss./Columbus HS

Alcorn State

Mississippi College

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown Previous School Signed Kris Brown RB 5'7 185 Atmore, Ala. Escambia Aca. February Barrett Bufkin OL 6'2 250 Madison, Miss. Jackson Prep February Chad Cook WR 5'10 160 Long Beach, Miss. Univ. of Southern Mississippi Mid-Year Hampton Creel OL 5'10 250 Franklinton, La. Bowling Green School February Steve Holts DL 6'3 320 Senatobia, Miss. Northwest Mississippi CC Mid-Year Tyus Jobe QB 6'2 200 Lebanon, Tenn. Tennessee Tech Univ. Mid-Year Randan Knight OL 6'2 320 Hattiesburg, Miss. MS Gulf Coast CC Mid-Year Jarius Knowles OL 6'3 300 Haynesville, La. Haynesville HS February Tiberias Lampkin RB 5'9 221 Sturgis, Miss. Mississippi State Univ. Mid-Year Trace Lawrence DL 6'0 290 Bossier City, La. Calvary Baptist Aca. February Joseph Macon WR 5'10 170 Brandon, Miss. East Rankin Aca. Mid-Year Colton Magee LB 5'11 210 Tylertown, Miss. Copiah-Lincoln CC Mid-Year Ja'Moz Mark WR 5'8 155 Tylertown, Miss. East Mississippi CC Mid-Year Brennon McCormick OL 6'4 300 Olive Branch, Miss. Itawamba CC Mid-Year Anthony Morgan DB 6'1 180 Ocean Springs, Miss. St. Martin HS February Sawyer Passman DB 5'10 185 West Monroe, La. West Monroe HS February Briggs Simpson HB 6'0 200 Lacombe, La. St. Paul's School Mid-Year Justin Stewart LB 6'0 230 Laurel, Miss. MS Gulf Coast CC Mid-Year Trace Sugg ILB 6'0 210 Morton, Miss. Hendrix College Mid-Year Cristofer Ward WR 6'1 195 Brandon, Miss. Northwest Mississippi CC Mid-Year

Delta State

NAME POS HGT WGT HOMETOWN PREVIOUS SCHOOL Sam Barge K 5-9 185 Carrollton, Ga. Carrollton HS Lester Batiste DE 6-4 245 Gray, La. Bourgeois HS Anthony Boston, Jr. DB 6-1 185 Arcadia, La. Arcadia HS Shannon Carter DB 5-10 170 Fairburn, Ga. Creekside HS Derrick Clarke OL 6-3 265 Pensacola, Fla. Pine Forest HS Semaj Colvin FS 6-1 205 Sterlington, La. Sterlington HS Mario Davis, Jr. DL 6-2 245 Montgomery, Ala. Park Crossing HS Jamarcus Ellison RB 5-9 185 Birmingham, Ala. Ramsay HS Gary Fletcher, Jr. WR 5-11 175 Winnsboro, La. Franklin Parish HS Derrick Flynn QB 6-2 185 Prescott, Ark. Prescott HS Greg Green DL 6-2 304 Cleveland, Miss. East Side HS Jacob Gragg OL 6-4 295 Northport, Ala. Northside HS Clay Harris DL 6-3 245 Tuscaloosa, Ala. Hillcrest HS David Herrington FS 6-1 185 Senatobia, Miss. Northwest MS CC Mychael Jenkins DB 5-10 185 Tyrone, Ga. Sandy Creek HS Jay Knowles DB 6-3 175 Victorville, Calif. Victor Valley CC Chane Lindsey DB 6-1 180 Tuscaloosa, Ala. Central HS Jakwon Lipscomb DB 6-0 185 Riverdale, Ga. Riverdale HS Ta'Zedrick Meeks OL 6-4 305 Madison, Miss. Pearl River CC Java Oliver DT 6-3 295 Palm Desert, Calif. College of the Desert Tahj Perry DL 6-1 270 Fairburn, Ga. Creekside HS Kashiem Poland LB 6-3 215 San Bernardino, Calif. San Bernardino Valley Zach Quarterman DL 6-2 235 College Park, Ga. Woodward Academy Ryan Raburn OL 6-4 295 Shreveport, La. Loyola College Prep Russ Smither TE 6-2 225 Caledonia, Miss. Caledonia HS Kionte Taggart DB 6-1 195 Tuscaloosa, Ala. Hillcrest HS Stanley Talley OL 6-2 275 Montgomery, Ala. Carver HS Willie Terrell OL 6-5 285 Byram, Miss. Pearl River CC Keith Waitman OL 6-3 275 Milton, Fla. Milton HS Dion Watkins DB 5-10 176 Tucker, Ga. Tucker HS Daveion Wilson DL 6-2 245 Garland, Texas Lakeview Centennial HS Kelon Wilson RB 5-11 195 Sachse, Texas Sachse HS Ty Woods DB 5-9 185 Pinson, Ala. Pinson Valley HS



MID-YEAR TRANSFERS (ALREADY ENROLLED)



NAME POS HGT WGT HOMETOWN PREVIOUS SCHOOL Quantarius Boone DL 6-1 245 Lake Mary, Fla. Grossmont CC Earnest Butler OLB 5-11 210 Shelby, Miss. Coahoma CC Ovenson Cledanord LB 6-0 220 Greenacres, Fla. Dodge City CC Tony Dudley, Jr. DB 6-2 200 Tampa, Fla. Antelope Valley Anthony Eashmond OL 5-10 310 Hattiesburg, Miss. Southwest MS CC Cliff Fernandez TE 6-3 255 Sandy Hook, Miss. Iowa State Desmond Gant WR 6-3 215 Aurora, Ill. Minnesota Dillon Helm WR 5-11 170 Oxford, Miss. Northeast MS CC Mario Lanier WR 6-1 195 Carrolton, Ala. East Mississippi CC Alex Lipscomb DB 6-1 195 Columbus, Miss. East Mississippi CC Traymond Lofton DL 6-2 248 Waynesboro, Miss. Jones JC Mike McGhee LB 6-0 230 Oxford, Miss. Northwest MS CC John McInnis WR 6-2 180 Collins, Miss. Hinds CC Michael Phillips DL 6-1 240 Lancaster, Calif. Antelope Valley Breck Ruddick QB 6-4 205 Marion, Ark. Missouri State Diondre Sackreiter QB 6-1 185 Helena, Ala. Southern Nazarene Brandon Tillman DB 5-9 188 Grenada, Miss. Northeast MS CC Deionta Valentine DB 6-0 180 West Mesquite, Texas Navarro CC Kevin White DL 6-4 267 Philadelphia, Pa. Idaho

JUCO

Brayden Boykin (Madison Central) - East Mississippi Community College

Jordan Patton (Clinton) - Coahoma Community College

Reginald Landing (Clinton) - Coahoma Community College

Jordyn Leonard (Clinton) - MS Gulf Coast

Sidney Wells (Clinton) - MS Gulf Coast

Jacobi Hearn (Clinton) - MS Gulf Coast

Gabe Rogers (Callaway) - Jones CC

Steven Weems (Callaway) - Northwest CC

Spencer Davis (Callaway) - Pearl River

Austin Earley (Callaway) - Pearl River

Tyrus Jones (Callaway) - Pearl River

Roderick Williams (Callaway) - Pearl River

Keith Foggy (Lanier) - Northwest

Devien Ford (Lanier) - Northwest

Kendrick Hines (Murrah) - Hinds

Diante Brocks (Provine) - Coahoma

Juwan Taylor (Provine) - Northeast

Trevin Bass (Provine) - Northwest

Jaquavious Randle (Provine) - Southwest

Roderricks Dozier (Provine) - Southwest

Kortlon Hubbard (Forest Hill) - Northeast

Cade Barrett (Richland) - Pearl River

Kaleb Robinson (Holmes Co. Central) - Copiah-Lincoln

Rodderius English (Holmes Co. Central) - Northeast

Chrishawn Davis (Holmes Co. Central) - Copiah-Lincoln

Jonathan Ware (Holmes Co. Central) - Holmes

Nick Thompson (St. Joseph) - Holmes

Jack Garrard (St. Joseph) - Copiah-Lincoln

Nick Louvier (St. Joseph) - Copiah-Lincoln

Malik Holbert (Northwest Rankin) - Itawamba

Jeremiah Doss (Northwest Rankin) - Hinds

Damien Carroll (Northwest Rankin) - Hinds

Shauntavius Vardaman (Hazlehurst) - East Mississippi

Tripp Taylor (Germantown) - Holmes

Nic Patterson (Germantown) - East Mississippi

Raymond Carter (Germantown) - Holmes

Connor McKay (Germantown) - Holmes

Jessie Wilson (Warren Central) - Holmes

Brent Price (Germantown) - Holmes

Out of State

Will Wallace (Cathedral) - Tulane

Adjavius Brown (Murrah) - Central Arkansas

Saahdiq Charles (MRA) - LSU

Jack Walker (Madison Central) - Georgia State

Schdarren Archie (Brandon) - Louisiana-Lafayette

Jalen Hoover (Northwest Rankin) - Idaho

Brandon Hawkins (Brandon) - SE Missouri State

Early Enrollees

We'll update this page with reports from recruiting classes, interviews, clips, social media posts from the WLBT/FOX 40 Sports Team and more.

