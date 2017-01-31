Downtown Jackson Partners embezzlement trial continues

The trial for Ben Allen, the president of Downtown Jackson Partners, continues. The group is a nonprofit that collects a voluntary tax to use on development in the city. Allen is accused of mishandling the money from that tax.

The two sides aren't spending much time arguing where the money went - more so, whether it was legally allowed to be spent the way it was.

Today in opening statements, the District Attorney went over the 10-count indictment. He said Allen stole 55 thousand dollars and misused another 190 thousand.

Of course, Mr. Allen's Defense Attorneys refuted all of these claims, but the DA wasn't having it.

"Ben Allen wrote checks for whatever he wanted to, not for the benefit of the citizens in Jackson," said District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith.

Today's main witness is an attorney who works for the Attorney General's office. She was assigned to the Auditing Department for 17 years.

She believes Mr. Allen mishandled his company's funds because he did not have separate accounts for what money came from private entities, and what funds were public.

"When public funds and private funds are co-mingled, all the funds become public funds," explained Melissa Patterson, the attorney who served as a witness.

There were a few moments where Mrs. Patterson and the Defense attorney seemed to get somewhat frustrated with each other. That's not all too surprising since they have opposing viewpoints, and the cross-examination went on for several hours.

The trial starts up again at 9 Wednesday morning.

