Armed robberies all too common in the capital city

Jackson Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing an IHOP restaurant. They say 19-year-old Stephan Brown was captured this afternoon.

He's accused of holding up the restaurant on Greenway Drive off of Highway 18. IHOP employees say they are lucky to be alive after the suspect walked into the place not once, but twice demanding money with a gun.

"He pointed the gun and said, open the cash register," said Employee Yahway Jallie. "I said, 'we didn't have money in the cash register', but I decided to give him the store money so we can walkout.”

A terrifying account from one of the three employees inside this IHOP when police say Stefan Brown walked in to rob the place.

"We freaked out because he came two times," said Jallie.

The IHOP on Highway 18 is the latest victim in a string of armed robberies in Jackson in a month - a crime that has become all too common in Jackson.

Recently, the nearby Waffle House was hit just down the road. The armed man swiped the entire cash register.

Then Saturday, two men with guns walked into the CVS on State Street near the Capitol and grabbed money and prescription drugs.

In all the robberies, no one was injured, but police know it could have been worse.

"These individuals are desperate criminals is what they are," JPD Commander Tyree Jones said. "They are looking for moment of opportunity to get quick money. They are reckless as it relates to the safety of other individuals that may be inside these establishments, but again it is our job to identify these individuals."

As police do their part to catch the criminals, businesses are also doing their part.

"The police can only do so much," said business owner Mary Harden.

Harden is the owner of Beatty Street Grocery. She's also had armed robbers come into the store in the last year.

Since then, she has equipped the store with surveillance cameras, motion detectors and other security measures to keep herself, as well as the customers and employees safe.

"I get concerned, but I can't let it detour me from doing what I need to do," said Harden.

