Lawmakers react to deadline day results

Thousands of bills are filed each legislative session, but Tuesday was a deadline day where more than half of those disappear off the calendar.

The first step to revamp the education funding formula did survive the deadline. Supporters said they will use EdBuild recommendations to move to a student centered formula. It will be one that has a base student costs and weights assigned to various special learning need students.

"I don't think it is getting rushed," said Senate Education Chairman Gray Tollison. "As I said, this proposal has been out since January 16. That's two weeks. We still have two months left in the session. We will be able to get a final product. How it's voted on, is another issue."



"We need to slow down and study it over the summer and come back next year with a more comprehensive, well vetted out educational funding," countered Representative Bryant Clark.

A bill to create a statewide lottery passed out of a House committee, but it could face an uphill battle with Speaker Gunn opposed to it.

"I don't care whose bill it is, I just want it done," noted Representative Alyce Clarke who has unsuccessfully filed lottery bills for years.

Two other hot topics didn't survive deadline day.

Both animal cruelty and vaccine exemptions won't make it past the committees. Neither did equal pay for equal work. There was bi-partisan support, but the committee never took it up. So, House Democrats tried one last time to get it brought to a vote on the floor. The motion failed.

There are still two months and several deadlines remaining before the session ends.

