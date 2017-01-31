Trump names Colorado U.S. Appeals judge to Supreme Court

President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court is pledging to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and the laws of the United States. U.S. Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch is also thanking Trump for giving him a "most solemn assignment."



If confirmed by the Senate, Gorsuch would succeed Justice Antonin Scalia, whose death nearly a year ago created a vacancy on the nine-member court. But Gorsuch's selection is expected to spark a fierce fight with Democrats.



President Donald Trump is praising Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch for his "extraordinary resume." Trump announced he was nominating Gorsuch Tuesday night. He says the nominee's academic credentials were "as good as I have ever seen."



He adds that Gorsuch "has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline and has earned bipartisan support."



Trump also says Gorsuch was "the man our country needs and needs badly to ensure the rule of law and the rule of justice."

Mississippi U.S. Senator Thad Cochran released the follow statement on Judge Gorsuch's nomination:

“I commend President Trump for his nomination of Judge Gorsuch to serve on the United States Supreme Court. Filling the seat left open by Justice Scalia was a critical issue for many voters in the presidential election. It is now time for the Senate to act. I look forward to the confirmation process and the prospect of having a nine-member Supreme Court that will decide cases based on the Constitution.”



The 49-year-old Gorsuch has served on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver since 2006, after being appointed by President George W. Bush. He once worked at the Supreme Court as a law clerk.



If approved by the Senate, Gorsuch would take the seat left vacant since Justice Antonin Scalia died last year. Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama's nominee for the seat, saying the choice should go Obama's successor. He would be the youngest justice since Clarence Thomas joined the court in 1991 at age 43.



