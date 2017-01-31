Drug Interdiction Team racks up busts and rakes in millions

Authorities posted along I-20 in Rankin county specialize in targeting vehicles carrying drugs and weapons from the west coast to the eastern seaboard.

Along this major drug corridor, Rankin County's Drug Interdiction Team is responsible for taking millions of dollars in narcotics off the streets.

A 39-year-old man from California was arrested for transporting narcotics on I-20. He is now in his third year at the Rankin County Detention Center.

Referred to by law enforcement as mules, he and others cross the country with drugs earning a minimum of $5,000.

Some are threatened to carry the concealed marijuana, cocaine, meth and heroin.

In the west and parts of Mexico, this trafficker said some people had been approached by members of drug cartels and shown pictures of their family members and told to comply or suffer the consequences.

Others think they're getting an chance to feed their families.

"You're thinking this opportunity just came up. Here let me just drive this car down there," said the California native. "Someone's gonna buy the vehicle. You end up getting caught up because they don't really want to tell you what's in the car because then they might fear you're gonna rob them."

The drug interdiction team's most recent bust of meth and marijuana had a street value of $85,000.

But they often discover more during those routine traffic stops.

"We've had missing kids found. We've recovered stolen vehicles," said Deputy William Lindley. "We've had credit card fraud investigations started."

In the past year, the department has seized at least $1 million in cash, vehicles and other items which aids Rankin County.

"We buy surveillance equipment. We purchase weapons with it. Everything drug seized is an asset for this department. Stuff we couldn't afford above our regular budget," said Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey. "That load of dope, somebody was kept from taking their first hit of meth. Somebody was kept from smoking their first joint".

While the Rankin County Drug Interdiction Team is successful in making busts on this highly traveled corridor, we are told that an estimated 65% of the narcotics still make it to their destination.

