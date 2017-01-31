Argument leads to shooting; victim in stable condition

Jackson Police are on the scene of a shooting near a church in the 5,000 block of Clinton Boulevard, near Hillsdale Drive.

Police say an argument between two brothers in law led to the shooting. The 41-year-old victim, Fredrick Trevillion, was shot in both legs and is in stable condition.

JPD on scene of a shooting near a church, 5000 blk. of Clinton Blvd. Male subject shot, condition unknown. Suspect in custody. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 1, 2017

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, the shooting happened at a home in the area. Both men were firing guns when one of them was shot.

The shooter, 48-year-old Robert Caston, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Jones said, "the victim that was shot did run to a nearby church here for help. He did enter the church and they called for help at the church. The church was not affiliated and there were no other injuries."

