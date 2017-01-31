Davis & Saiz lead Ole Miss over Mississippi St 88-61

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Terence Davis scored 18 points, Sebastian Saiz added 17 and Mississippi pulled away to easily beat Mississippi State 88-61 on Tuesday night.



Ole Miss (13-9, 4-5 Southeastern Conference) won for just the fourth time in the past 10 games. The 6-foot-9 Saiz also had 11 rebounds to finish with his 15th double-double of the season.



Mississippi State (13-8, 4-5) cut the Ole Miss lead to 64-54 with 10:39 remaining, but the Rebels scored the next 12 points to put the game out of reach.



The Bulldogs were led by Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters, who both scored 16 points. Peters left the game midway through the second half with an undisclosed injury and the Bulldogs' offense never looked the same.



It was a close game for a big chunk of the first half. Ole Miss was up just 29-28 with 7:45 remaining, but used a 22-5 run to take a 51-33 lead by halftime. The Rebels were doing just about everything right, shooting 20 of 38 (52.6 percent) from the field and forcing 12 Mississippi State turnovers.

