Jackson Enterprise Center shutting doors for good

Some have been cultivating their businesses in the General Electric Building for decades. They say the Jackson Enterprise Center was an affordable haven for up-and-coming businesses, but that's all coming to an end after an eviction notice was sent out after the New Year.



"Most of this took months, and months, and months to build and we are being forced to take it down within a matter of weeks," said Hunter Young, owner of Doc 39 Skate park.

"Some have still not moved out," said lawyer Isadore Montgomery JR. said. "It was not adequate timing, that's the bottom line."

Tenants say while they are disappointed the building is shutting its doors, they understand since the structure needs a lot of repairs.

"We've been dealing with leaks for the past three years, the whole time we've been here," added Young. "I mean when it rains outside, it rains inside here, unfortunately. We have pools and buckets everywhere for catching stuff."

MS News Now has reached out to the property manager, but no one has returned our calls. So it is still unclear why the building is shutting down or what will become of it.

"I've heard they're going to turn it into some low-income apartments," said Montgomery.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

