Stretch of south Jackson street designated Bert Case Drive

There are plenty of memories to share about the late former WLBT newsman Bert Case. The city of Jackson has honored him with a stretch of road bearing his name.

The legendary broadcast journalist's wife, Mary Wieden Case, joined Jackson city councilman Kenneth Stokes, former WLBT chief photographer Jim Duncan and others in cutting the ribbon for the honorary Bert Case Drive.

Case died one year ago this month after a long illness. He had worked at all four Jackson television stations during his half-century of reporting the news, spending most of that time at WLBT.

