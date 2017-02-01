Baby recovering after shot by 4-year-old brother

According to the Rankin County Sheriff's Department, a 14-month old was shot by his 4-year-old brother.

Police say the gun accidentally went off and hit the baby in the upper torso Tuesday night.

The 14-month-old is recovering at the hospital and is in stable condition.

According to Sheriff Bryan Bailey, the 4-year-old opened the gunsafe in the gunsafe and removed a 45 pistol.

The sheriff is calling this a horrible accident and says the parents will not be facing charges.

