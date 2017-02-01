18-wheeler and car collide in Florence on Hwy 49

An 18-wheeler and a car collided on Highway 49 South in Florence across from the Shell Gas Station just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The driver of the car told our crew at the scene that she was trying to cross over the highway, when she was clipped by the 18-wheeler.

A Pafford ambulance is on scene and we are waiting to get details on any injuries.

There is no word yet if either driver will be cited.

