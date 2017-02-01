JSU to pay $1.17 million to settle false claim act allegations

According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Photos from WTVA viewers show black smoke billowing into the sky. According to the Houston Fire Department, there are no injuries. The fire is consuming a storage facility filled with Polyfoam.More >>
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.More >>
A US military member was killed in Somalia during an operation against al-Shabab extremists.More >>
The End Brooklyn cafe is accusing Starbucks of stealing its idea for the bright pink and blue drink. The shop said it started selling its "unicorn latte" in December.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.More >>
