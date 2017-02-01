JSU to pay $1.17 million to settle false claim act allegations

Jackson State University has agreed to pay the United States $1.17 million to settle allegations that JSU mismanaged National Science Foundation Grants.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, between June 1, 2006 to September 30, 2011, JSU submitted claims and expended funds under NSF Grants and in so doing, certified that every claim or expenditure was supportable, allocable, and allowable and that JSU would maintain adequate records to support these claims and expenditures.

In 2012, an audit of the NSF Grants performed under contract for the NSF Office of Inspector General, identified salary and non-salary expenditures that were unallowable, not allocable, and had insufficient, inadequate or no supporting documentation.

A subsequent NSF-OIG investigation determined that, in preparation for the audit, and subsequently in response to the preliminary audit findings, JSU employees fabricated time and effort reports and provided them to the auditors, and in some instances, presented inadequate and no supporting documentation.

As part of the settlement, JSU has also agreed to take specific steps to prevent these events from reoccurring by instituting a compliance program, which includes a comprehensive training program on time and effort reporting and other aspects of federal grants management, for a five-year period beginning in February.

“Recipients of federally-funded grants must adhere to the regulations applicable to those grants and accurately report the required information. This settlement sends a strong signal to grant recipients that failure to follow the applicable requirements may lead to significant financial consequences,” stated Gregory K. Davis, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi.

Allison Lerner, Inspector General at the National Science Foundation said, “Each year the National Science Foundation awards millions of dollars in grants to institutions to promote promising scientific research. Fabricating information to improperly obtain and spend scarce research dollars will not be tolerated. I commend the U.S. Attorney’s Office for its effort in this settlement, which will require the return of $1.17 million.”

This case was the result of an investigation by NSF-OIG. Assistant United States Attorney Kristi H. Johnson and ACE Auditor Kim Mitchell handled the matter for the United States.

The claims settled by this agreement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.

Dr. Rod Paige, interim president of JSU said, “Our relationship with the National Science Foundation, as well as with other federal agencies and private foundations, is very important and has a tremendous impact on Jackson State University. We are grateful for the support these entities provide for cutting-edge research and innovative, technology-infused academic programs and for the support they provide for students through research assistantships and scholarships, and we look forward to future partnerships with these organizations.”

