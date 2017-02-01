Groundhog Day 2017 - is winter looming in the not too distant future?

It's that time of year – it's for weather predicting rodents to take a stab at long range forecasting.



February 2nd - or "Groundhog Day" features many of these forecasting groundhogs, with the most famous being "Punxsutawney Phil" in Pennsylvania.



Phil has made 129 predictions – with an overwhelming majority being that he sees his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter. According the National Climatic Data Center, Phil's predictions have only be correct 39% of the time.



Last year, Phil called for an early spring, which ended up being an overally correct forecast.



Based on the weather forecast in Puxsutawney for Thursday morning – clouds will likely be in place with a few snow showers possible. The clouds could signal that Phil will not see his shadow, forecasting an early spring.



But, could that prediction become a reality?



January 2017 was within the top 10 of warmest January's on record for the Jackson area – and based on long range guidance – February and March look to be mainly above normal. We had been expecting an above-average winter in the La Nina pattern that has developed over the past few months. If Phil doesn't see his shadow, his forecast would fit well with what the current data supports going through February and March.



Does that mean winter is over? NO! We still have a month of meteorological winter (ends March 1st) and a month and a half of astrological winter (ends March 20th) - even though overall, the pattern suggests warmth, doesn't mean we can't have some cold shots coming southward, so don’t put up all of your winter gear just yet.



