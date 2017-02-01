Terry water tank clean out to cause interruption in service - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Terry water tank clean out to cause interruption in service

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Wikipedia Source: Wikipedia
TERRY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The town of Terry will be cleaning out their water tank on February 2. 

This will cause an interruption in water service from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.

This will not result in a boil water notice. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly