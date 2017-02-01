18 wheeler fire stalls traffic on I-20 Wednesday afternoon - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

18 wheeler fire stalls traffic on I-20 Wednesday afternoon

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Source: MHP Source: MHP
WARREN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

An 18-wheeler fire shut down I-20 eastbound near the Bovina exit Wednesday afternoon. 

According to MHP Corporal Eric Henry, the driver stated he noticed smoke coming from engine area. He pulled the truck over and became engulfed in flames

There are no reports of injuries at the moment. The LM Transport truck out of Dallas, Texas, was hauling 30,000 pounds of bread.

