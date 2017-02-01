18 wheeler fire stalls traffic on I-20 Wednesday afternoon

An 18-wheeler fire shut down I-20 eastbound near the Bovina exit Wednesday afternoon.

According to MHP Corporal Eric Henry, the driver stated he noticed smoke coming from engine area. He pulled the truck over and became engulfed in flames

@MississippiDOT 18 wheeler fire I 20 eastbound near the rest area Warren Co. Right eastbound lane closed use caution. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/C6tmUpI00n — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) February 1, 2017

There are no reports of injuries at the moment. The LM Transport truck out of Dallas, Texas, was hauling 30,000 pounds of bread.

