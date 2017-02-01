Terry High School fight goes viral, suggests larger problem

A graphic video of a brutal fight at Terry High School has hit the internet.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason says the students involved used to go to school together in Jackson, and transferred.

They got in a fight on Friday at a basketball game, and it continued Monday here at Terry High, but unfortunately at this school, fights are nothing new.

A woman who used to go to Terry High says things have drastically changed since her time there.

"I'll be honest, I was even in a fight in that cafeteria, and they immediately shut it down and we were in the principle's office within 30 seconds," laughed Melody Thompson, a former Terry High student.

Melody says her stepmother is a teacher at Terry High - a small, older woman who wouldn't be able to get in the middle of a fight the way the teachers do in the video.

Her stepmother says new school policies deter teachers from punishing children, so they feel like they can get away with more.

"They can't just send them to the office and have them written up or have them taken care of or go to detention," added Thompson. "Like the teachers have to be there to monitor them for detention, they have to do the paperwork, and it's creating a workload that the teachers can't keep up with."

The Hinds County School District says Terry High has the Discovery Program and offers sessions on bullying prevention and conflict resolution to make sure students and staff have an atmosphere that fosters achievement and requires accountability.

They didn't comment on whether the teenagers in the fight had been suspended.

As for punishment outside of the classroom, the Sheriff says all six teenagers were arrested for disorderly conduct, which is a misdemeanor.

