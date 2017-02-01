MDEQ issues water contact advisory for Indian Creek and Steen Creek in Rankin County

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has issued a water contact advisory Wednesday for two creeks in the City of Florence area in Rankin County.

An advisory is issued for a segment of Indian Creek from its intersection with Highway 469 east of Florence to where it flows into Steen Creek. The advisory on Steen Creek extends from that point until it crosses White Road west-southwest of Florence.

The advisory is being issued due to a failed lift station located on Highway 49 south of Florence that resulted in a release of wastewater into Indian Creek.

The city is working on repairs and informs MDEQ that they expect the lift station to be repaired by tomorrow.

MDEQ recommends that people avoid water contact such as swimming, wading, and fishing. People should also avoid eating fish or anything else taken from these waters until further notice.

MDEQ has taken samples and will continue to monitor the water quality in the creeks and will revise the advisory as needed.

