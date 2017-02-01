Rankin County Drug Interdiction Task Force seizes 14 kilos of cocaine

The Rankin County Drug Interdiction Task Force has seized 14 kilograms of cocaine after a traffic stop on I-20.

On Wednesday, February 1, around 11:00 a.m., a Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Task Force Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Chevrolet Malibu on Interstate 20 near Pelahatchie for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop the deputy suspected the vehicle was transporting drugs and/or contraband.

A consensual search exposed 14 kilograms of cocaine concealed inside the vehicle, with a street value of $400,000.

The driver Josephine Hinojosa, and passengers, Mario Reyes-Tavera, and Jose Ruello-Cruz were placed under arrest for aggravated trafficking of cocaine and transported to the Rankin County Jail.

District Attorney Michael Guest will bring the trio before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance.

No bond has been set at this time.

