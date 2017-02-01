Juvenile in custody after shooting bb gun into JPS school bus

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting into a school bus window.

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, a juvenile shot a bb gun into the bus around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, on Abraham Lincoln Drive near James Monroe in the Presidential Hills neighborhood.

High school students were on the bus at the time, but no one was injured.

The juvenile suspect is in custody.

