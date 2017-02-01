Health Department shuts down unlicensed personal care homes

The State Health Department has shut down multiple illegally operated personal care homes in Jackson.

Neighbors near one of those unlicensed homes said the residents were a nuisance and walked the streets causing trouble.

"I don't think that man is treating them right," said one McRaven Road resident just doors down from one of three closed care homes.

No Trespassing signs are posted at most houses along McRaven Road, near the location of an unlicensed personal care home run by Alonzo Roberts.

Wednesday, the State Department of Health stopped Roberts from operating the McRaven Road location, one on Forest Hill Road and another on Highway 18 west.

According to residents, up to eight men lived at the McRaven Road location and were a menace.

"They beg people for money and everything," said the annoyed woman who did not want to be identified. "They have shoes without shoe strings. They're sitting up there dirty, same clothes, pants sagging, and it just looks bad".

She was relieved to learn that the health department closed the house.

Wednesday, a mattress leaned against the porch at the house on McRaven Road, and no one was there.

Another woman living on the street said normally a group of men would be seen hanging around the house and in the yard.

Department of Health spokeswoman Liz Sharlot said officials investigated complaints and on January 4 and on January 11, issued cease and desist orders, but Roberts refused to close the facilities.

According to Sharlot, occupants at the three unlicensed homes were vulnerable adults who were living in deplorable conditions.

Circumstances ranged from inadequate toilets and showers to no heating or cooling and no bed linens.

Those living nearby were often approached by the care home occupants.

"Not necessarily threatened, but I mean it's just something to think about," said neighbor Calvin Willis. "It's on your mind because these people see when you're coming home from work, leaving for work".

The Department of Health wants Roberts permanently prevented from operating any other personal care homes in the state.

A hearing is set for March 7th.

