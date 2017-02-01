Ben Allen embezzlement trial; public vs. private dollars

A former Jackson city councilman is on trial this week, charged with embezzlement. Ben Allen is accused of taking $487,000.00 from Downtown Jackson Partners.

Derrick Gardner spent the entire day on the stand. He is a certified public accountant with the State Auditors office. Garner testified that he scoured through Downtown Jackson Partners bank records, looking for funds misappropriated by Ben Allen.

"We're looking at it as public funds," said Gardner. "When I did my investigation, it was from a public perspective of public funds, so once it hits that account it becomes public funds, D.J.P. doesn't have the right at that point to send it to anybody."

Garner says Allen did have the tag, insurance and repairs on a personal vehicle paid for through the non-profit, which also picked up his wife's cellphone bill. The defense attorney argued many of the personal expenses were reimbursed.

There was also testimony that Allen wrote checks for $86,000.00 for Mayor Yarber's inauguration gala. Defense attorneys say those funds came from private donations. Both sides are not contending where the funds went, but are trying to draw the line between what is public and private funds.

In court, it was revealed that Allen makes a salary of $150,000.00.

Testimony in the case resumes Thursday.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.