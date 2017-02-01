Bill proposes to earmark some internet sales tax collections for infrastructure

There's another push at the State Capitol to start taxing what you buy online.

Lawmakers are looking at ways to direct money to our aging infrastructure, specifically roads and bridges. It would assign internet sales taxes collected from out of state retailers to those infrastructure needs.

"We've got to collect the taxes that are actually owed," said Representative Trey Lamar.

Mississippi admittedly is losing money because out-of-state online retailers aren't required to collect those sales tax.

"The fact of the matter is, the state of Mississippi needs this revenue," noted Representative Steve Holland. "That's the bottom line."

The bill, that passed the Mississippi House Wednesday, would earmark the internet sales tax from those e-retailers for infrastructure.

"It says if you're going to ship at least $250,000, or more than $250,000 worth of product, in Mississippi, then you're going to have to comply with our taxing laws," explained Rep. Lamar.

Representative Lamar estimates the collections could bring in somewhere from $50 to $150 million a year. That's nowhere close to the figure quoted by a former House Transportation Chairman during the floor debate.

"We talk about how much it takes to get that done," said Rep. Robert Johnson. "Right now the minimum figure that we talked about is upwards of $400 million to maintain roads and bridges. Maintain them."

But the debate heated up with opponents claiming it's a new tax.

"You would never take money out of their pocket unless you believe that we should have it, because were smarter and we're better at spending their own money than they are," added Rep. Joel Bomgar. "Ladies and gentlemen, that is not the case."

You're supposed to report any unpaid sales tax from online purchases when you do your taxes. It's listed as a "use tax". But there's been trouble enforcing that.

The bill passed 78-39. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.

