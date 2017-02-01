Exclusive: Rear window of car shattered by gunfire in Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Posted by Maggie Wade, News Anchor
We have exclusive video from a shooting in Jackson Wednesday night. Witnesses tell us the driver of an older model Ford Thunderbird said he was on Robinson Road when someone opened fire. The back window of the car was shattered by bullets.

The driver managed to make it to Rose and Central Streets where police officers were called. There is no word at this time on injuries or possible suspects.

