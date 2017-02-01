Jackson Police Chief and citizens upset over low bond set for armed robbery suspect

Jackson's Police Chief and several citizens are outraged about the low bond given to an armed robbery suspect.

19-year-old Stephan Brown was arrested Tuesday for holding up an IHOP on Highway 18 and a carjacking someone at a nearby hotel.

“It bothers me, I'm very upset about it," said Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance. "We put a lot of effort into developing cases on individuals. If we did not believe this individual was guilty we would have not arrested him.”

Chief Vance didn't hold back his frustration when talking about the bond set for 19-year-old armed robbery suspect Stephan Brown during his initial appearance in court.

“Is my understanding that the suspect was issued a $10,000 total bond of $5,000 for each count, which basically means he can he can post $1000 and he can be back out in the streets again,” said Vance.

Police arrested Brown for robbing IHOP on Highway 18, not once but twice in a matter of minutes and he is also accused of carjacking a driver at a hotel. No one was injured, but some folks I spoke with say he can commit the same crimes again.

“He can rob another store," added Vance. "It doesn't have to be IHOP you could be another one. If you went back two times I don't think you come back again."

Judge Shamsidden says according to the detective working the case, Brown's record was clean, so that's why he set the bond at that amount.

The judge also said an initial appearance is not a punishment proceeding, that's why individuals go through a judicial process.

“Police don’t set bonds," said Vance. "I do understand people accused of crimes have rights that must be respected and I don't disagree with me, but what about the rights of the public.”

