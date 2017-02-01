BLAST FROM THE PAST: Super Bowl Heartbreak

For every Super Bowl, there's the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

For as many Mississippian's who've shined at the Super Bowl, there's a number who've been on the losing side and had to live with the disappointment. No Mississippian ever came closer to winning a Super Bowl without doing it than Steve McNair, but Sammy Winder shares that disappointment.

The former running back for the Denver Broncos played in three Super Bowls in four years, and lost them all.

"Everybody wants to say, 'We’re Super Bowl champs'. And I can’t say that, but I was fortunate enough to play in three," said Sammy Winder. "I’m really happy with the fact that I got the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl three times.

The last of which, being on the wrong end of an MVP performance by fellow Mississippian Jerry Rice.

"We came back on several teams to be able to make the playoffs, so we had that feeling we could come back," remembered Winder. "I guess we forgot we were playing San Francisco, cause they didn’t stop scoring. They continued to score, and we never did mount a comeback. I still have a thought of 'what if we had won?' But I’m just happy I had the opportunity to go play."

Drew Hull is the son of the late Kent Hull, the starting center for the Bills who famously lost four straight Super Bowls.

Drew was too young to foster many memories of the Super Bowl, but oddly remembers how it felt the year after the streak was snapped.

"I was like, 'why aren’t we going? Isn’t this what the Bills are supposed to do every year?' So I was just confused,” Hull said.

The Bills’ Super Bowl losses include the famous wide right.

"He always defended Scott Norwood," Hull added. "Always."

But Hull says he never heard his father say in regret he wished they had just won one Super Bowl.

"I never actually heard him say that," Hull said. "I never heard it. I’m sure he that he thought that, obviously. But I don’t think he had any regrets with his career. I really don’t."

