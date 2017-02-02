2-year-old identified in apartment pool drowning

JPD is conducting a death investigation after a 2-year-old boy drowned in an apartment pool. He has been identified as Jeremiah Wade.

Commander Tyree Jones says the drowning happened around 6:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Arlington Apartments at 5845 Ridgewood Road.

The 2-year-old was found unresponsive floating in the pool by a family member. He was taken to UMMC by ambulance and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

Preliminary investigation shows the boy allegedly drowned.

The Hinds County Coroner is doing an autopsy and determining the exact cause of death pending the outcome and ruling by the State Medical Examiner's Office.

We will update this as more information becomes available.

