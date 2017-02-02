4 teens charged as adults for armed robbery of individual

Jackson Police have arrested and charged four teenagers following the robbery of an armed robbery of an individual and a pursuit that went through several precincts.

On Wednesday, JPD officers were called to an armed robbery of an individual near Chickasaw Ave. and Council Cir. The victim was walking his dog when he was approached by three armed men who demanded his belongings then ran.

The three suspects got into a red Toyota Camry driven by an unidentified suspect.

Officers later saw the car with four men inside near West St. and Mayes St. They tried to pull the car over but the driver sped off. Finally, the car stopped near Fontaine Avenue in Jackson. Officers learned the car was stolen January 26 from Lincoln County.

They arrested the four individuals inside who have been identified as 16-year-old Christian Battle, 15-year-old Juliano Wells, 15-year-old Cleon Walker and 16-year-old Cherish Wiggins.

All of the teens are being charged as adults for armed robbery of an individual.

Officers found handguns and evidence related to the robbery of the man on Chickasaw Ave. The teenagers were taken to police headquarters for questioning and later charged with armed robbery of an individual.

The chase started in the area of Holmes Avenue, to Parkway Avenue, to Northside Drive to I-220, to Nimitz Avenue, to Capitol Street, to Palmyra to Bailey Avenue, to Edwards Avenue, and Stopping on Fontaine Avenue. Shots were fired once they came to a stop, but no one was hurt.

