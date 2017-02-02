Triple homicide suspects receive no bond for murder, $1.5 million for armed robbery

Capital Murder suspects Jamison Townsend and Joshua Garcia were each given no bond on 3 counts of capital murder and $1.5 million for the armed robbery charge.

They previously waived extradition stemming from the death of the victims at a pawn shop in December.

They were arrested in Kansas and were extradited back to Jackson Thursday to face charges in the triple homicide of 81-year-old Cleveland "Bill" Mosley, 60-year-old Robert Ivy and 77-year-old Ted McLemore.

On December 17, 2016 officials were called to 104 Wilmington Street, near Terry Road, around 8:50 p.m.

The incident was an alleged robbery and several items were missing from the location of Bill's Pawn Jewelry Coin/Stamp Exchange. Police said 3 people were shot at least once inside of the store.

RELATED: Family, friends mourn the loss of slain pawn shop workers

Several items were missing from inside the location that reflected a robbery had occurred. The surveillance equipment had also been tampered with and stolen as well.

The wanted couple had been on the run and were finally arrested in Kansas. They will appear in court in Jackson soon. The time has not been released yet.

When we know further details we will update this story.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved