Truck stalled on I-20 after trailer malfunctions in Hinds Co.

A truck was stalled Thursday morning on I-20 at I-220 North at Exit 41., causing a huge traffic back up.

The westbound lanes were all blocked as wreckers tried to remove the heavy cargo from the trailer that malfunctioned. The truck is with Berard Trucking company out of Louisiana. According to Berard Trucking Co., there was some minor damage to the trailer and crews are working to fix it now.

This caused traffic to be stopped for over one hour.

